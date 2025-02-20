Two killed, 3 injured as speeding truck collides with car in Bhandara district

Bhandara, Feb 20 (PTI) A speeding truck collided head on with a car, killing two persons and injuring three others in Maharashtra's Bhandara district on Thursday, police said.

The accident took place at around noon when one Pramod Bain (43), a resident of Chamorshi in Gadchiroli district, was taking a group of labourers to a worksite at Kandri village in Tumsar tehsil of Bhandara district in a car, they said.

The car was passing through Gurda village in Lakhni tehsil when a speeding truck coming from opposite direction collided head-on with it, according to the police.

The impact of the collision was such that Bain and another car occupant, Pramod Rishi Pustode (42), a resident of Mahagaon in Gondia district, were killed on the spot, they said.

Three of their co-travellers, Kalidas Pandre (36), Dinesh Bankar (28) and Nishant Meshram (21), all residents of Mahagoan, suffered critical injuries in the crash and were taken to the District General Hospital in Bhandara, informed the police.

Truck driver Dilip Bisen was arrested, they added. PTI COR RSY