Two killed, 35 injured as tractor-trolley overturns in MP’s Satna district

Satna (MP), Jul 7 (PTI) Two persons were killed and over 35 injured, including seven grievously, when a tractor-trolley overturned in Madhya Pradesh’s Satna district on Wednesday, police said.

The incident occurred on the Satna-Chitrakoot road, an official said.

A group of people from Barkheda and Machkhada villages was travelling on the tractor-trolley for “mundan sanskar” (a ritual) to Chitrakoot when the vehicle tipped at Bagdara Ghati, said Sub Divisional Officer of Police (SDOP) Rohit Rathore.

Two persons, identified as Rani Sen (45) and Meenakshi Dwivedi (15), were killed and more than 35 injured in the accident, he said.

Rathore said seven of the victims suffered serious injuries and were referred to the district hospital in Satna. The others are being treated in different hospitals at Majhgawan and Chitrakoot, he said.

District collector Anurag Verma and Superintendent of Police Ashutosh Gupta reached the district hospital to meet the injured, he added. PTI COR ADU NR