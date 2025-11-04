Two killed, 38 injured as passenger bus falls into gorge in MP

Indore, Nov 3 (PTI) Two women were killed and 38 people injured when a passenger bus fell into a gorge in Indore district of Madhya Pradesh on Monday night, a police officer said.

Superintendent of Police (Rural) Yangchen Dolkar Bhutia told PTI that the accident occurred at Bheru Ghat in the Simrol police station area.

"Two women died in the accident. They were sitting in the front of the bus. The deceased are being identified," she said.

Bhutia said that 38 injured passengers trapped in the bus were rescued by police and administration and rushed to different hospitals.

The exact cause of the accident is being investigated.

Meanwhile, in a video that surfaced from the accident site, a man can be heard saying that the bus driver was drunk and that his intoxication led to the accident. PTI HWP MAS NSK