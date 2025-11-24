Two killed, 4 injured as e-rickshaw collides with truck in Lucknow

Lucknow, Nov 23 (PTI) Two persons, including an eight-year-old boy, died and four others were injured after an e-rickshaw collided with a truck in the Kakori area here on Sunday, police said.

The incident took place around 2.30 pm when e-rickshaw driver Shani (38) was returning to Jamalnagar in the Dubagga area with his relative Gudiya (40) and her three children -- Janhvi (12), Manvi (10) and Vansh (8)-- after attending a wedding at Navalganj Maharajpur in Unnao district, they said.

As the vehicle reached between Ibrahimganj and Ranikheda, it was hit by a truck, bearing a Haryana registration number, coming from the Lucknow side towards Mohan Road. After the collision, the e-rickshaw overturned and all occupants sustained injuries, the police said.

The victims were taken to Vinda Hospital for first aid and later shifted to the trauma centre, where Shani and Vansh succumbed to their injuries during treatment, officials said.

The truck driver, identified as Manveer, a resident of Sambhal district, has been detained and the vehicle impounded, they said. PTI KIS KVK KVK