Two killed, 5 injured after speeding truck rams into car in Rajasthan's Bundi

Kota (Rajasthan), May 16 (PTI) Two women were killed and five people were injured when a speeding pickup truck collided with their car on Friday in Rajasthan's Bundi district, police said.

According to police, the victims were travelling to a temple in Sawai Madhopur district with a newlywed couple in a car.

The speeding pickup truck, coming from the opposite direction, rammed into the car and killed two people on the spot. Five people, including the newlywed couple, were injured in the accident, police said.

After the accident, the truck driver fled and left his vehicle behind.

The deceased was identified as Sarmabai (48), the groom's mother and Jodhi bai (30), the groom's aunt.

The injured were identified as Mukesh Meena (26), the groom, his wife, Saroj(22), his father Ramesh Meena (50) and the car driver, Suresh Banjara (32) and Sheoji Goswami who was travelling in the pickup truck.

The injured were rushed to Nainwan Community Health Centre, where they were referred to a hospital in Bundi, SHO at Nainwan police station Kamlesh Kumar Sharma said.

The bodies were handed over to the family after post-mortem and a case was lodged against the truck driver. Further investigation is underway, police added.