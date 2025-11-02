Two killed, 5 injured as bikes collide in UP's Budaun

Budaun (UP), Nov 2 (PTI) Two people were killed while five others were injured in a head-on collision between two motorcycles here on Sunday evening, police said.

The accident took place in a village under Islamnagar police station limits. One bike was carrying four people, while the other had three, they said.

According to police, Shamshad (32), a mason, was returning home with two co-workers, while Deva Singh (26), along with his friends Shivdeep, Manish and Deepak Kumar, was heading to the market to buy supplies for a wedding in his family.

The two motorcycles crashed violently, killing Shamshad and Deva Singh on the spot. Five others sustained injuries and were taken to a nearby hospital, police said.

Islamnagar Station House Officer Naresh Kumar said, "Two people died in the accident, while five others were injured. The bodies have been taken into custody and the matter is under investigation."