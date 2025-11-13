Two killed, 5 injured in firecracker unit blast in UP's Barabanki

Barabanki (UP), Nov 13 (PTI) Two persons were killed while five others sustained injures in an explosion inside a licensed firecracker manufacturing unit here on Thursday, police said.

According to preliminary findings, something inside the factory premises triggered the blast, they added.

The incident occurred in Sarai Barai village under Tikaitnagar police station limits, triggering panic among locals.

Police said the explosion inside the factory led to a fire, with thick plumes of smoke emanating from the factory.

Superintendent of Police (SP) Arpit Vijayvargiya said fire tenders were rushed to the spot upon receiving information.

"The factory was operating with a valid licence to manufacture firecrackers. Preliminary investigation suggests that something inside the premises triggered the blast," the officer said.

Police have sealed the site and called in a forensic team to collect evidence. Efforts are on to clear the debris and search for anyone who might still be trapped inside, he added.

Five persons, including three with critical burn injuries, have been admitted to a hospital.

After the initial explosion, several firecrackers stored in the factory continued to go off for some time, police said.

While talking to reporters Inspector General, Ayodhya Zone, Praveen Kumar confirmed that two persons were killed and five were injured in the incident.

"The factory had a valid licence for production and storage up to 15 kg of crackers. Our forensic team is probing how the incident took place. Whether it be smoking or other reasons," Kumar said.

While the fire has been doused, precautionary measures are being taken and forensic evidences are being collected, he said, adding that a detailed probe is on. PTI COR ABN OZ ABN ARB ARB