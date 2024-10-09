Two killed, 6 injured in truck-auto-rickshaw collision in MP's Damoh

Damoh (MP), Oct 9 (PTI) Two persons were killed and six others injured in a collision between an auto-rickshaw and a truck in Madhya Pradesh's Damoh district on Wednesday night, police said.

The accident occurred at Chenpura village under Batiyagarh Police Station limits, an official said.

Batiyagarh Police Station in-charge Neha Goswami said the truck and the auto-rickshaw collided head on in which two persons, identified as Pushpendra Tiwari and Dayaram Kushwaha, were killed.

Both of them were travelling in the auto-rickshaw, she said.

Six others were injured in the accident and admitted to the district hospital, Goswami said.

The truck driver fled the spot after the crash, she added.