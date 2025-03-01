Two killed after being hit by container truck in separate incidents in UP's Mainpuri

Mainpuri (UP), Mar 1 (PTI) Two persons were killed in separate road accidents involving the same container truck here while five were injured, police said on Saturday.

Superintendent of Police of Mainpuri Ganesh Prasad Saha on Saturday said that the driver identified as Simranpreet Singh was transporting husk from Kanpur to Rajpur (Punjab) on Friday. He wrongly entered the no-entry zone in Mainpuri late Friday evening.

Police at Karhal Crossing tried to intercept and stop the vehicle from entering but the driver rushed it and in order to escape, hit two women.

Tara Devi (40) was crushed to death on the spot and her daughter-in-law and granddaughter were injured who were rushed to the hospital.

Police chased the vehicle to arrest the driver.

Inspector of Kuraoli Police Station upon receiving a message on wireless tried to intercept the truck, but it escaped.

In Kuraoli, the vehicle crushed Divya (28) who was returning home with her husband on a motorcycle, the SP said. Her husband was injured in the accident.

Two others were critically injured persons and were admitted to the district hospital and are undergoing treatment, police said.

The bodies of the deceased have been sent for post-mortem examination, police said.

The SP also informed that the Inspector of Kuraoli police station on getting the message on wireless tried to intercept the truck, but the driver tried to hit him but the official managed to escape.

Police said that the truck driver was arrested late on Friday night from Etah district and the vehicle was seized.