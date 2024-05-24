Two killed after being hit by goods train in UP's Ballia

Ballia (UP), May 24 (PTI) Two persons lost their lives after being hit by a goods train at the Ballia railway station on Friday, police said.

Shashikant Kharwar (32) and Surya Prakash Singh (29) were crossing the railway track from platform number two and coming towards platform number one at the Ballia railway station on Friday afternoon when at the same time a goods train was going towards Varanasi, said the Government Railway Police (GRP), adding they got hit and died on the spot.

GRP in-charge Subhash Chandra said that as soon as the information was received, the police immediately reached the spot and sent the two bodies for post-mortem examination. PTI COR NAV AS AS