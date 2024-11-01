Two killed after being hit by train while making reel in UP's Etawah

Etawah (UP), Nov 1 (PTI) A youth and a teenager were killed after being hit by a train while recording a video on a track near Ikdil Railway Station in Etawah district, police said on Friday.

Ikdil Station House Officer (SHO) Bhimsen said the victims Anuj Kumar (20) and Ranjit Kumar (16) were residents of Hiranpur village in Ikdil.

The duo had left home early Friday morning to attend nature's calls, Bhimsen said.

"Near the Delhi-Howrah rail line on the Kanpur-Tundla section, the two were making a reel on their mobile phones when they were hit by the Humsafar Express train," the officer said.

"Both were severely mutilated in the accident, and nearby villagers working in the fields alerted the police and informed the villagers," he added.

Upon receiving the information, a police team arrived at the spot and found both bodies scattered across a distance, torn apart by the impact.

The families identified them through their slippers left at the scene. The victims worked as painters in Ahmedabad and had come home to celebrate Diwali, Bhimsen said.

The SHO said the bodies have been sent for postmortem and further legal proceedings are underway. PTI COR KIS RPA