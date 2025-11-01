Two killed after being run over by Vande Bharat trains in Jharkhand

Jamshedpur/Seraikela (Jharkhand), Nov 1 (PTI) Two persons, including a railway staff, were run over by Vande Bharat trains at different locations in Jharkhand’s Kolhan region, officials said on Saturday.

Senior Divisional Commercial Manager of Chakradharpur Railway Division, Aditya Kumar Chaudhary, said railway engineer Manoj Das (45), a native of Deoghar, died after coming under the Rourkela–Howrah Vande Bharat Express near Birbans, between Sini and Gamharia stations in Seraikela-Kharsawan district on Friday.

"We have started an investigation into the reason behind the incident, and compensation has been provided to the family members of the deceased staff. As per preliminary information, he was working on the down line when he came under the train," Chaudhary told PTI.

Seraikela police station officer-in-charge Vinay Kumar said the body was sent for post-mortem examination to Seraikela Sadar Hospital before being handed over to relatives.

Das, who lived in Gamharia, was posted at Adityapur railway station.

In another incident at neighbouring East Singhbhum district, Chakulia resident Santosh Das (34) came under Howrah-Rourkela Vande Bharat Express between Chakulia and Kanimohuli railway stations on Thursday night.

Chakulia Government Railway Police (GRP) recovered the body on Friday morning and sent it for post mortem examination to Ghatshila subdivisional hospital. PTI ANB MNB