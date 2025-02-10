Two killed after bike rams into tree in UP's Budaun

Budaun, Feb 10 (PTI) Two men were killed after the bike they were riding crashed into a tree and fell into a ditch in Budaun district, police said on Monday.

The deceased have been identified as Mor Singh (28) and Vikas (32), both from Rijola village in the Usait police station area of the district, they said.

The duo, who worked in a brick kiln as labourers, was returning from a hotel after having dinner when the accident occurred in the Alapur police station area on Sunday night, police said.

Some passersby spotted the bodies in a ditch on Monday morning and informed the police, officials said.

Superintendent of Police (City) Amit Kishore Srivastava said the bodies have been sent for autopsy, adding that timely medical intervention could have saved their lives. PTI ABN ARI