Two killed after car collides with truck in Karnataka

Belagavi, Dec 7 (PTI) Two people, including a girl, were charred to death while as many sustained serious injuries when the car they were travelling in collided with a truck before catching fire in the district early on Thursday.

According to police, Mohan Maruti Belgaumkar (24) and Sameeksha Divekar (12) died on the spot.

They mishap occurred when they were returning in their car to Bambarge after attending a marriage in Devagiri.

The vehicle collided with the truck and caught fire, police said.

Locals managed to pull out two others trapped inside the car and arranged to shift them to the hospital. PTI GMS ROH