Two killed after speeding car hits motorcycle in UP's Bareilly

Bareilly (UP), Oct 14 (PTI) Two men died when a speeding car allegedly rammed into their motorcycle here on Monday, police said.

The accident occurred when Ghanshyam (20) and his cousin Aman (18) were on their way to his sister's in-laws' house in Nawabganj area, a relative of the victims' said.

According to Ghanshyam's brother Mewaram, a Maruti Eeco coming from the front hit the victims' motorcycle when it reached near Raniganj village of Nawabganj area, killing the duo on the spot.

The car driver left the vehicle and and fled from the spot, he added.

Additional Superintendent of Police (North) Mukesh Chandra Mishra said the local police have taken the bodies in their custody and sent them for postmortem.

"The police also impounded the vehicle and brought it to the police station. Efforts are underway to nab the car driver," Mishra added.