Two killed after speeding vehicle hits motorcycle in UP's Muzaffarnagar

Muzaffarnagar (UP), Jan 13 (PTI) Two youths lost their lives after their motorcycle was struck by a speeding unidentified vehicle here, police said on Monday.

The crash took place near Umerpur Choki under the Shahpur Police Station limits late last night, they said.

The two youths, who lost their lives, have been identified as Amir (18) and Suhail (19), police said.

The incident took place while the duo was returning from Shahpur to Budhana town, they said.

"Following the tragic accident, their bodies were sent for post-mortem and an investigation into the matter is currently underway," said a police official. PTI COR KIS AS AS