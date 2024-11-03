Two killed after their car falls into river in Rajasthan's Banswara

Jaipur: Two people were killed and one person was injured after their car fell into a river while crossing a bridge in Rajasthan's Banswara district, police said on Sunday.

The victims were identified as Mayur Tailor (29), Rajesh Kalal (30) and Ishan, they said.

The incident occurred late Saturday night in the Chidiyawasa village on Udaipur-Banswara state highway when three friends were going home, Sub Inspector Ram Lal said.

The car fell into the river while crossing the bridge. The locals gathered around and informed the police who rescued the victims, Lal said.

The victims were immediately rushed to the hospital where Tailor and Kalal died during treatment and Ishan is undergoing treatment, he said.

Further investigation is underway, he added.