Two killed as 108 service ambulance collides with motorcycle in Palghar district

Palghar, Oct 25 (PTI) Two men travelling on a motorcycle were killed after an ambulance, operating under the government’s 108 service, collided with their two-wheeler in Maharashtra’s Palghar district, officials said on Saturday.

Anil Kharpade, 25, who was riding the motorcycle, and pillion rider Chintaman Kirkire, 30, died at the scene after the accident that took place around 8.30 pm on the Jawhar–Nashik road on Friday, they said.

At Nilmati in Mokhada taluka, the driver of an 108 service ambulance apparently lost control of the vehicle on a sharp turn and collided with a motorcycle coming from the opposite direction, killing both men on the two-wheeler, said an official from the police control room.

The ambulance driver, identified as Ramesh Barde, also suffered injuries in the collision. He was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment and subsequently arrested.

The 108 service in India is a free, toll-free emergency helpline that provides integrated medical, police, and fire emergency services. PTI COR NR