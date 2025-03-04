Two killed as bike gets crushed between two trucks in UP

Shahjahanpur (UP), Mar 4 (PTI) Two unidentified men were killed on Tuesday after their motorcycle got crushed between two trucks on the Delhi-Lucknow National Highway here, police said.

Superintendent of Police Rajesh S said the accident took place near the Bareilly turn and the duo died on the spot.

The bodies have been sent for a post-mortem examination and efforts are underway to ascertain their identity, he said.

The trucks involved in the accident have been seized, the officer said. PTI COR ABN RHL