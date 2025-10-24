Two killed as bike hits road divider in UP's Kaushambi

Kaushambi (UP), Oct 24 (PTI) A man and his nephew were killed after their motorcycle hit a road divider in Uttar Pradesh's Kaushambi district, police said on Friday.

The accident took place late Thursday night near Tejmati Hospital under the Manjhanpur police station area when the motorcycle went out of control and collided with the divider, they said.

Both victims -- Vikas (20) and his maternal uncle Sonu (22) -- died on the spot due to severe injuries, poice said.

Vikas had gone to Chhikatpur village in Manjhanpur to attend Sonu's engagement ceremony. After the function, the two had gone to Manjhanpur for some work. They met with the accident while returning from there, police said.

Manjhanpur Circle Officer Shivank Singh said police reached the accident spot after being informed and sent the bodies for post-mortem.