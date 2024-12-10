Two killed as bike rams into tractor-trolley in UP's Mirzapur

Mirzapur (UP), Dec 10 (PTI) A 65-year-old man among two people died after their motorcycle rammed into a tractor-trolley parked on a road near Garbarda Bridge here, police said.

Dharmaraj and Prashant Mishra (20) were going to Haliya market on a motorcycle. When they approached Garbarda Bridge, the bike rammed into the tractor-trolley, killing them on the spot, Haliya SHO Virendra Singh said.

The bodies have been taken into custody. Further investigations are underway, he said. PTI COR ABN NB