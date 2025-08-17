Two killed as bike rams into truck in UP's Ballia

Ballia (UP), Aug 17 (PTI) Two men who were on their way to celebrate Janmashtami died after their motorcycle rammed into a truck in Uttar Pradesh's Ballia district, police said on Sunday.

On Saturday night, after shopping Deoria's Bhagalpur, Indrajit Rajbhar (25) and Dhananjay Verma (29) were returning to Ubhaon area to celebrate Janmashtami when their motorcycle crashed into a truck from behind near Turtipar village, they said.

The injured men were immediately taken to the nearby Community Health Centre, where doctors declared them dead, the police said.

Ubhaon SHO Rajendra Prasad Singh said the truck has been seized, and efforts are on to arrest the driver.

The bodies have been sent for post-mortem, he said. PTI COR NAV SHS NB