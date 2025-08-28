Two killed as bus overturns in Karnataka's Belagavi

Belagavi (Karnataka), Aug 28 (PTI) A private bus from Hubballi to Pune overturned near the national highway ghat close to Badekolmath in Belagavi, killing two passengers on the spot and leaving several others with minor injuries, police said on Thursday.

Police said the mishap occurred late Wednesday due to the driver's negligence. The bus was carrying 12 passengers. The deceased include a woman and a man.

Local residents, along with police, rescued the injured passengers and shifted them to a government hospital in Belagavi.

A case has been registered at Hirebagewadi Police Station. PTI GMS KH