Two killed as car bursts into flames after being hit by truck near Bikaner

Jaipur, Oct 13 (PTI) Two persons were killed after a car collided with a truck and caught fire in Bikaner district of Rajasthan on Monday, police said.

Two persons were injured in the accident which occurred on Bharat Mala road near Raisar.

One of the occupants of the car was burnt alive while the other died during treatment at PBM Hospital in Bikaner, said Station House Officer (SHO), Napasar, Laxman Sudhar.

On receiving information about the incident, police and fire brigade teams rushed to the spot and doused the flames. The injured have been hospitalised, he said.

Preliminary investigation suggests that the truck rammed into the car from behind, the SHO said.

The bodies have been kept at the PBM Hospital mortuary for post-mortem. An investigation is underway to ascertain the exact cause of the accident, police said.