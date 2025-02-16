Two killed as car collides with truck in UP's Hathras

Hathras (UP), Feb 15 (PTI) Two men were killed when the car they were travelling in collided with a truck in the Sikandrarao Police Station area here on Saturday, police said.

"The incident took place around 8:00 pm on Etah Road, near Village Toli. According to reports, a car travelling from Sikandrarao towards Etah lost control, veered across the road divider, and entered the opposite lane. The car collided head-on with a container truck coming from the opposite direction, heading towards Etah," Circle Officer Shyamveer Singh said.

The two men inside the car, identified as Sachin (27) and Rahul (26), both residents of Awas Vikas area in Etah district, died on the spot due to the impact.

The bodies were later sent for post-mortem examination.

Following the accident, traffic was disrupted for approximately 30 minutes as police cleared the wreckage.

Police have launched an investigation into the matter, Singh said.