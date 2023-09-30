Two killed as car crashes into stationary truck in UP's Bhadohi

Bhadohi (UP), Sep 30 (PTI) Two people were killed and as many injured on Saturday when the car they were travelling in rammed into the rear of a stranded truck in this district, police said.

The accident occurred on National Highway-19 at Ghosia around 12 noon, they said.

Aurai Station House Officer (SHO) Jaiprakash Yadav said two of the car occupants died on the spot while the other two were taken to Trauma Center in Varanasi in a critical condition.

Yadav said Shyam Sundar Kevat (54), Mohan Lal (65), Rupa Singh (63) and car driver Vijeshwari Prasad Tiwari (62), residents of Zaidpur in Shahdol, Madhya Pradesh, were travelling to Bihar when the accident took place.

He said with the help of nearby people, the injured were taken to a community health center, where doctors declared Shyam Sundar and Mohan Lal dead while the two injured were referred to Varanasi in a critical condition.

The SHO said the bodies were sent for autopsy. PTI COR CDN CK