Two killed as car crashes into tree in UP's Shamli

Shamli (UP), Jan 20 (PTI) The owner of a car and its driver were killed after the vehicle overturned and collided with a tree near a village in this district, police said on Tuesday.

The accident took place on Monday night near Sahti village on Majra Road under the Adarsh Mandi police station area, killing car owner Rakesh (55) and driver Vishal (30), they said.

According to the police, the incident took place when the victims were returning from Shamli to Sisauli village.

Station House Officer of Adarsh Mandi police station, Binu Singh, said the bodies have been sent for postmortem examination and an investigation is underway.

The car was badly damaged in the accident, the police said.