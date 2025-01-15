Two killed as car falls into deep gorge in Uttarakhand's Pauri

Pauri, Jan 15 (PTI) Two people were killed and another was injured on Wednesday when their car fell into a deep gorge here, police said.

The victims were returning to Delhi after attending a puja in a village here, they said.

The car plunged into a 100-metre deep gorge near Chimchonia forest on Bhaun Khaludanda road, office of the Senior Superintendent of Police informed.

Two of the passengers, Ramesh Lal (70) and Pradeep (37), died on the spot. Kishore Kumar (35) was injured in the accident and was sent to Dhumakot PHC where he is undergoing treatment, SSP said.

Further investigation into the matter is underway, SSP added. PTI COR ALM HIG