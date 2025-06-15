Two killed as car falls into gorge in Uttarakhand's Chamoli

Gopeshwar, Jun 15 (PTI) Two people died on Sunday afternoon after their car fell into a gorge in Uttarakhand's Chamoli district, officials said.

The accident took place around 1.30 pm near Gumta Tanoli on the Kulsari-Naal-Dhalu motorway in the Tharali area, official sources said.

According to information given by the district administration, relief and rescue teams reached the spot soon after being informed.

Two people were found lying unconscious on the spot. They were rushed to a hospital where they were declared dead.

The deceased were identified as Darshan Ram (56 years), and Dinesh Chandra Joshi (60).

The bodies were sent for post-mortem. Further investigation is underway, officials added.