Two killed as car hits cyclist, rams into tree in UP

Gonda (UP): Two persons died and six were injured when a car rammed into a tree after hitting a cyclist here, police said on Friday.

Superintendent of Police Vineet Jaiswal said the incident took place near Majhreti village on the Khodare-Babhnan road late on Thursday night.

The car hit cyclist Gokaran (30) and then rammed into a tree. On receiving information about the incident, police reached the spot and admitted Gokaran to a hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries, Superintendent of Police (SP) Vineet Jaiswal said.

Occupants of the car -- Siraj alias Sudhu, Ishtiqar, Abdul Hakeem, Ayush, Deepchand, Shafique and Asad -- were injured and admitted to the Community Health Centre (CHC) in Chhapia. Siraj died at the CHC, the SP said.

Ishtiqar and Abdul Hakeem were seriously injured and were referred to the Basti District Hospital for treatment. The other injured were discharged after being administered first aid, he said.

The bodies have been sent for post-mortem examination, Jaiswal said.