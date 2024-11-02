Two killed as car hits motorcycle in Rajasthan

Jaipur, Nov 2 (PTI) Two persons were killed when a car hit their motorcycle in Barmer district of Rajasthan, police said Saturday.

The incident took place near Sanawada village on Friday night, they said.

Raju Singh (30) and Nawal Singh (24) worked as drivers and had come home to celebrate Diwali. They were on their way to Barmer on the motorcycle when it was hit by the car, said Sub-Inspector (SI) Hanumana Ram, Sadar police station.

They were rushed to the nearest hospital, where doctors declared them brought dead, the SI said.

The car driver fled the spot, leaving behind his vehicle. A case has been registered in the matter and efforts are being made to nab the accused, Ram said.

The bodies were handed over to the family members of the deceased on Saturday after post-mortem, police said. PTI AG DIV DIV