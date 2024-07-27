Two killed as car hits tractor trolley in Latur district

Latur, July 27 (PTI) Two persons were killed and three others seriously injured after a speeding car crashed into a stationary tractor trolley from behind on a highway in Latur district of Maharashtra, police said on Saturday.

The tractor trolley was laden with electric material for a state discom. The car crash at around 8:30 PM on Friday left Dinesh Dandagule (47) and Sachin Kusalkar (35) dead, an official said, adding that two of the injured persons are originally from West Bengal.

The car was thrown away from the spot and its front portion was reduced to pulp due to the impact of the collision, police said.

Villagers rushed to the spot to help the injured persons. PTI COR NSK