Two killed as car rams into road divider in MP

Shajapur (MP), Feb 19 (PTI) Two persons were killed and as many others suffered serious injuries when their speeding car rammed into a road divider in Madhya Pradesh's Shajapur district on Wednesday, police said.

The incident occurred at around 2.30 am near Nainawad village, 12 km from the district headquarters, police sub-inspector Babulal Dabi said.

Four persons were returning to Binaganj from Manawar after attending a marriage function when their car hit the road divider on a bridge.

The car occupants were later taken to the district hospital where two of them, identified as Vinod Tiwari and Umesh Gupta, were declared dead, the official said.

The victims were residents of Binaganj (Guna district).

Two other injured persons were referred to Indore for further treatment after initial treatment at the district hospital, the official said. PTI COR ADU GK