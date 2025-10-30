Two killed as crane falls on truck at under-construction rail bridge in MP's Dhar

Dhar (MP), Oct 30 (PTI) Two persons were killed after a crane engaged in railway bridge construction overturned and fell on a truck in Madhya Pradesh's Dhar district on Thursday, police said.

The incident took place near Sagour town, located 48 km from the district headquarters, close to Pithampur industrial area, they said.

A crane deployed for railway bridge construction suddenly overturned and fell on a passing pickup truck, Superintendent of Police Mayank Awasthi said.

Two persons in the truck were crushed to death, he said.

Additional Superintendent of Police Parul Belapurkar identified the two as Kalyan Parmar (46) and Abhay Patidar (30).

While police earlier said some persons were feared trapped under the crane, they later clarified it was not the case.

Apart from the two persons who died, there are no other casualties, Pithampur police station in charge Prakash Sarode said.

Meanwhile, kin of the two victims and villagers held a protest on Mhow-Neemuch road seeking compensation and jobs. They were later pacified by authorities.

The construction company has offered compensation of Rs 12 lakh each to the kin of the deceased persons and also a job to an eligible family member, Pithampur Sub Divisional Magistrate Rahul Gupta told reporters.