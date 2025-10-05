Two killed as e-scooter catches fire in truck collision

Khandwa (MP), Oct 5 (PTI) Two men were charred to death on Sunday when their electric scooter caught fire after colliding with a truck on a highway in Madhya Pradesh's Khandwa district, police said.

The incident occurred near a fuel station on the Indore-Ichhapur highway when the truck transporting fly ash hit the two-wheeler and a bus, police said.

The scooter got trapped under the truck and caught fire, leading to the death of both riders on the spot, while two to three passengers in the bus sustained minor injuries, officials said.

The impact of the crash caused the truck's chassis to detach from its body, spilling fly ash across the road and raising clouds of dust, eyewitnesses said.

Fire tenders from the Sanawad municipal council put out the blaze, and police teams from Moratakka outpost and Sanawad police station rushed to the scene, about 55 km away from the Khandwa district headquarters, to manage traffic and rescue operations.

The deceased persons were identified as Vineet Sharma (35), an assistant treasury officer posted in Khandwa treasury office, and Mohsin Ali (40), both residents of Barwah, said Khandwa superintendent of police Manoj Kumar Rai. PTI COR LAL NSK