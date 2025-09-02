Two killed as jeep overturns trying to save motorcyclist in UP's Balrampur

Balrampur (UP), Sep 2 (PTI) Two people were killed and two were injured when a jeep fell into a deep ditch filled with water, in a bid to save a motorcyclist near Uttaraula-Bahraich bypass here, police said on Tuesday.

Additional Superintendent of Police Vishal Pandey said that Tularam, a resident of Bayabhit village of Sriduttganj area, was being taken to Bahraich by his family in a Bolero jeep for treatment.

In an attempt to save a motorcyclist near Narkatiya village, the driver of the jeep lost control and overturned in a deep ditch filled with water on the roadside.

As soon as the police received information regarding the incident, the police and the SSB team reached the spot.

The victims were pulled out of the water and rushed to a hospital, where Premadevi (40) and Sitaram (60) died during treatment, while Tularam is undergoing treatment at Bahraich, police said.

The bodies of the deceased have been sent for post-mortem examination, police added.