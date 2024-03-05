Two killed as landslides, avalanches hit parts of Himachal Pradesh

Shimla, Mar 5 (PTI) Two people died and 472 roads were blocked as landslides and avalanches hit different parts of Himachal Pradesh on Tuesday, officials said.

Advertisment

Lahaul and Spiti district was the worst hit with 287 roads blocked and no electricity for the past 60 hours, they said.

The meteorological department has issued a 'yellow' warning for thunderstorms at isolated places in the hill state on Wednesday.

Two labourers died when a landslide struck while they were sleeping in a makeshift house in Solan district, police said.

Advertisment

The incident occurred in Gahar village in the Dharampur area of the district on Monday midnight.

Sukhari Mukhiya (31) and Base Mukhiya (46), both natives of Bihar, were buried alive under the debris. The two had come to Gahar village four days ago, police said.

They said the bodies have been sent for post-mortem examination.

Advertisment

Four avalanches occurred between the north portal of Atal Tunnel, Rohtang and Tandi in Lahaul and Spiti. There were no casualties, the officials said.

The avalanches occurred near the north portal of Atal Tunnel, Pagal nullah, Gompathang and Tandi petrol pump. Efforts to clear the roads are underway, they said.

As many as 472 roads, including five national highways, were closed in the evening due to multiple avalanches and landslides caused by rain and snowfall over the past few days, they said.

Advertisment

In Lahaul and Spiti, 287 roads are blocked and there has been no electricity for the past 60 hours. Mobile networks are being restored in the Spiti Valley, the officials said.

According to the state emergency operation centre, 849 transformers are out of order and 47 water supply schemes are disrupted in the state.

As many as 50 roads are closed for traffic in Kinnaur, 45 in Chamba, 43 in Shimla, 40 in Kullu, three each in Mandi and Sirmaur, and one in Kangra.

Advertisment

The meteorological department has issued a 'yellow' warning for thunderstorms accompanied by lightning at isolated places on Wednesday and a wet spell on March 6, 7, 10 and 11.

Meanwhile, cold wave conditions persisted in most parts of the state with Keylong recording the lowest temperature on Wednesday night at minus 10.8 degrees Celsius, according to the weather office.

Kalpa recorded a low of minus 3 degrees Celsius, Narkanda minus 0.6 degrees Celsius, Manali 0.1 degrees Celsius, Kufri 0.5 degrees Celsius, Sarahan 1 degree Celsius, Dalhousie at 2 degrees Celsius, and Shimla and Solan 2.2 degrees Celsius. PTI BPL DIV DIV