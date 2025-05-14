Two killed as motorcycle collides with dumper in Rajasthan's Baran

Kota (Rajasthan) May 13 (PTI) Two motorcycle-riders were killed on the spot while one another sustained injuries in the head after the two-wheeler collided with a dumper in the Baran district of Rajasthan on Tuesday, police said.

The deceased were identified as Divyanshu (15-16 years), a resident of the Barodia village under the Kishanganj police station, and Balvant Panchal (16) of the Atru police station area of the district. The injured has been identified as Sagar (20) of Kota's Sultanpur.

The dumper fled away from the scene after the accident, a police official said, adding that attempts are underway to trace the dumper driver.