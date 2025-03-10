Two killed as motorcycle crashes into divider on highway in Palghar

Palghar, Mar 10 (PTI) Two persons were killed after their motorcycle crashed into a divider on the Mumbai-Ahmedabad national highway in Maharashtra's Palghar district, police said on Monday.

The accident occurred near Dhanivari village on Sunday morning, an official said.

The victims, Chetan Nikolay (28) and Rani Suresh Borsa (21), were killed on the spot, inspector Avinash Mandle of the Kasa police station said.

A bridge construction project is underway on the route, and the traffic from the Mumbai lane is diverted to the Gujarat lane.

According to eyewitnesses, the two-wheeler crashed into the divider, which was installed incorrectly and was not visible. The duo fell on the road and were run over by an unidentified vehicle.