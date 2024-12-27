Two killed as motorcycle crashes into tree in UP's Muzaffarnagar

Muzaffarnagar (UP), Dec 27 (PTI) Two people were killed while another was seriously injured after their motorcycle crashed into a tree in Uttar Pradesh's Muzaffarnagar district on Friday, police said.

The accident took place near Chachroli village on Morna-Bhojheri road under the Bhopa police station limits amid rainy conditions, they said.

"The victims were returning from Bhojheri to Morna when their motorcycle skidded on the rain-slicked road and crashed into a tree. Two of them, Ankit (27) and Sarvesh (22), died on the spot," Circle Officer Devwart Bajpai told PTI.

The third rider, Sumit, sustained serious injuries and was rushed to the district hospital for treatment, he added. PTI COR KIS ARI