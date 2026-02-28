Two killed as motorcycles collide head-on in UP's Barabanki

Barabanki (UP), Feb 27 (PTI) Two men were killed after their motorcycles collided head-on near the Madarpur intersection in the Kothi police station area here on Friday night, police said.

The impact of the crash was so severe that both motorcycles were destroyed, leaving debris scattered across the road.

Police personnel moved the two injured to a community health centre in Kothi, where doctors declared them dead on arrival. The deceased have been identified as Deepak Kumar (22) and Ravi (24).

Kothi SHO Amit Kumar Bhadauria said the police reached the spot immediately after receiving information. The damaged vehicles have been seized and the bodies are being sent for post-mortem examination, the SHO added. PTI COR NAV AKY