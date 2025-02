Tiruppur (Tamil Nadu), Feb 6 (PTI) Two persons were killed and several others were injured when an omni bus overturned in this district on Thursday, said police.

The bus was proceeding to Erode from Tiruppur when the driver lost control of the vehicle resulting in the mishap near Uthukuli.

The injured have been admitted to the Perundurai Government Hospital, police added. PTI JSP ADB