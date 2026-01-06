Two killed as poultry-laden vehicle rams into truck in Bengal

Kolkata, Jan 6 (PTI) Two persons were killed after a poultry-laden vehicle rammed into a truck in West Bengal's Howrah district on Tuesday, police said.

The accident occurred around 6.15 am on the Mumbai Road near the Barunda area under the Bagnan Police Station limits when the vehicle, coming from the Deulti side, hit the truck, parked on the roadside, from behind.

"The front portion of the vehicle carrying farm chickens was completely mangled due to the collision. The driver and his companion inside the cabin got trapped. The impact of the collision was such that another person fell from the vehicle. He sustained injuries," a senior police officer told PTI.

The two trapped inside the vehicle's cabin were taken to a nearby hospital, where they were declared dead, he added.

The bodies have been sent for post-mortem examinations, while the injured person was admitted to the hospital.

A preliminary investigation suggests that the poultry-laden vehicle hit the truck due to poor visibility amid dense fog, the officer added. PTI SCH BDC