Two killed as pvt bus collides with two-wheeler in Raigad

Mumbai, Mar 16 (PTI) Two persons were killed after a private bus collided with their two-wheeler in Maharashtra's Raigad district on Sunday morning, police said.

Two men in their 20s were heading to a temple in Ombali village when a bus coming from the opposite direction hit their two-wheeler on a narrow road, an official said.

He said the victims, Rahul Shrirang Salunkhe and Siddhesh Ganesh Sakpal, were shifted to the Poladpur Rural Hospital, where they succumbed to their injuries.

The official said that the bodies of the deceased men were handed over to their families.

He said a case has been registered against the bus driver, and a probe is underway.