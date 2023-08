Patiala, Jul 19 (PTI) Two migrant workers were killed after the roof of their rented house collapsed in the Ragho Majra area here, officials said on Wednesday.

Three others were also injured in the incident that occurred on Tuesday night, they said.

Locals rushed the victims to a hospital where Munna Lal and Rama Shankar succumbed to their injuries, officials added.