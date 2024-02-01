Two killed as slab of house collapses in Satna

Satna (MP), Feb 1 (PTI) A woman and her six-year-old granddaughter were killed as a slab of their house collapsed here on Thursday.

The incident took place in Gaushala chowk area, Satna Mayor Yogesh Tamrakar said.

As an extended part of the slab crashed, four members of the family were trapped under the debris, he said.

Sushila Agrawal (65) and her grand-daughter Kaushiki (6) died, while Sushila's husband suffered a fracture in his hand. Civic officials are probing the incident, the mayor added. PTI COR MAS KRK