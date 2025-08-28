Two killed as speeding bus hits motorcycle in UP's Amethi

Amethi (UP), Aug 28 (PTI) Two men were killed after a speeding bus hit their motorcycle on the Ayodhya-Raebareli highway here on Thursday, police said.

The incident occurred near Raniganj town.

Hussain Mujtaba (60) and Amirul Hasan (57) were travelling on the motorcycle when the bus hit them. The two were seriously injured and rushed to the Jagdishpur community health centre, where doctors declared them dead, police said.

The bus driver fled with his vehicle after the accident. A search is underway to trace him, they said.

Police said the bodies have been sent for post-mortem and legal proceedings are underway.