Two killed as speeding car rams into scooter in Mumbai

Mumbai, Mar 7 (PTI) Two men, both 21, were killed after a speeding car rammed into their scooter on the Western Express Highway in Mumbai’s Bandra East in the early hours of Friday, an official said.

The incident took place at Kherwadi, he said.

Siddhesh Belkar, who was at the wheel, and three of his friends were going from Andheri to Bandra to have food after a night out. He has been detained by the Kherwadi police.

Two delivery boys, identified as Manav Vinod Patel and Harsh Ashish Makwana, who were on an Activa suffered serious injuries and died before they were rushed to the nearby hospital, the official said.

Belkar told the police that he lost control of the vehicle which swerved and hit the divider before crashing into the two-wheeler. Medical tests confirmed that he was not driving under the influence of alcohol, the official said.

A case has been registered against Belkar under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and Motor Vehicles Act and the process to arrest him is underway, the official added. PTI DC NR