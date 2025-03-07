Two killed as speeding car rams into scooter in Mumbai; driver held

Mumbai, Mar 7 (PTI) Two men in their twenties were killed after a speeding car rammed into their scooter on the Western Express Highway in Mumbai's Bandra East in the early hours of Friday, an official said.

The accident occurred on the Vakola bridge at Kherwadi, he said.

Borivali resident Siddhesh Belkar (23), who was at the wheel, was going from Andheri to Bandra along with three of his friends to have food after a night out when their car rammed into the two-wheeler. Belkar was later held by the Kherwadi police.

Two men, identified as Manav Vinod Patel (21) and Harsh Ashish Makwana (20), suffered serious injuries after the car hit their Activa. They died before they could be rushed to a nearby hospital. Both of them were residents of Vile Parle, the official said.

Belkar told the police that he lost control over the vehicle which swerved and hit the divider before crashing into the two-wheeler. Medical tests confirmed that he was not driving under the influence of alcohol, the official said.

A case was registered against Belkar under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and the Motor Vehicles Act, and he was placed under arrest, the official added.