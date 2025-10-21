Two killed as speeding jeep crashes into 2 motorcycles in Bhopal

Bhopal, Oct 21 (PTI) Two persons were killed and as many others injured when a speeding jeep collided with two motorcycles in Madhya Pradesh capital Bhopal, police said on Tuesday.

The incident took place on the intervening night of Sunday-Monday on the by-pass road near Arvalia turn.

The speeding jeep first crashed into a motorcycle, killing one person and injuring two others standing on the road. It later collided with another motorbike and its rider died on the spot, Eintkhedi police station in-charge Ashish Sapre said.

The deceased have been identified as Mukhtar (40) and Gani (60), both residents of Arvalia area, he said.

The injured persons were admitted to a nearby hospital.

The jeep driver fled from the spot after the accident and efforts were on to nab him, the official said. PTI MAS GK